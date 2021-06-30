BBB Accredited Business
Tropical storm or depression likely to form in Atlantic

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another tropical storm or depression is likely to form in the Atlantic from a disturbance tracking towards the Caribbean late this week.

Forecasters are keeping an eye on two features in the Atlantic Ocean, Invest 95L and Invest 97L. Of the two, Invest 97L has the highest chance of developing into a tropical or storm over the next few days.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, the National Hurricane Center has given Invest 97L a 60% chance of formation in the next 48 hours. An upgrade to a depression could be possible later in the day Wednesday. Should it strengthen beyond that, it would become Tropical Storm Elsa.

The NHC is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean tracking towards the Caribbean.
The NHC is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean tracking towards the Caribbean.(NHC)

Invest 97L is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday.

Significant development of a second system, Invest 96L, is unlikely, the NHC says. Regardless of development, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Lesser Antilles this week.

