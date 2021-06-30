Woman stabbed to death in Marrerro; man in custody
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing in Marrero.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing happened around 5:10 a.m. on June 30 in the 1300 block of Amex Boulevard.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.
A man is in custody, according to JPSO. His identity has not been released either.
