BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Woman stabbed to death in Marrerro; man in custody

(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing in Marrero.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing happened around 5:10 a.m. on June 30 in the 1300 block of Amex Boulevard.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

A man is in custody, according to JPSO. His identity has not been released either.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) signs a massive contract extension with club.
Report: Saints sign Ramczyk to record-breaking extension
Storm preparations for the disabled
Storm preparations for the disabled
Good Samaritan shot in Kenner
Ray Hollins, 45, is wanted by the Kenner Police Dept. for 2nd degree murder and illegal...
Metairie man sought for shooting Good Samaritan who tried to assist woman