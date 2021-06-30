BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Typical summer for now; a stormy 4th of July possible

Rain chances will increase by the holiday weekend.
4th of July weekend forecast
4th of July weekend forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a typical summer pattern for now but unfortunately that will all change as we head for the long, holiday weekend.

Your Wednesday will be much of the same as we see a mixture of sun and storms throughout the day today. Expect about a 40% rain coverage with downpours possible. The times under the clouds will be a bit cooler but once you break out into sun, highs could touch 90.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and the weekend that’s when things turn quite stormy. We will go from a typical summer pattern to an active period of stormy weather as a front approaches the area on Friday and lingers through the 4th of July. Rain coverage will increase to the likely category and with more storms around, the chances for street flooding and heavy rainfall will also increase. This is something we will be watching as we get closer to the weekend.

A look out over the tropics shows a strong tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles. This system has a high chance at becoming a named storm over the coming days. The next name on the list is Elsa. Track guidance is in good agreement that a path into the Caribbean will be possible by this weekend so we will be closely monitoring the latest from this organizing system.

