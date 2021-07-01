BBB Accredited Business
3 children, 1 adult injured in Jefferson Parish drive-by shooting

One child and one adult are in serious condition
Police are searching for at least one gunman who shot three kids and an adult in Marrero, La.
Police are searching for at least one gunman who shot three kids and an adult in Marrero, La.(AP)
By Chris Finch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. - (WVUE) - Three children and a 34-year-old man were shot Wednesday night in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The children were a 10-month-old, 4-years-old and 15-years-old.

The shooting happened in the 6500 blk. of Lapalco Blvd. Officers are looking for at least one gunman.

While all suffered injuries that were initially considered not life-threatening, the man and 4-year-old are now listed in more serious condition.

Just after 11 p.m., the victims arrived at a local hospital in private vehicle.  The man told deputies that a silver SUV pulled alongside his vehicle in a turning lane and shot into his vehicle multiple times. 

He was able to drive himself and his passengers to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not been able to confirm a motive for the shooting at this time, a JPSO spokesman said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the suspect(s) or the suspect vehicle is asked to call our Gun Violence Unit at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

