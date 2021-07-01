City council votes to renovate municipal auditorium ahead of potential City Hall relocation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council voted 7-0 to create a special zoning district that would allow renovation of the municipal auditorium to move forward while setting up a process to be followed if any City Hall move takes place.

The vote came after nearly an hour of input from the citizens and councilmembers on the cultural importance of the area around the auditorium. Several councilmembers expressed support for moving City Hall to New Orleans East.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has engaged in the process of seeking contractors to relocate City Hall to the municipal auditorium but councilmembers says that process disregards Treme residents.

The mayor has said the clock is ticking on FEMA funds that could be lost if the project does not move forward.

Councilmembers say the auditorium, which has been dormant and damaged since Hurricane Katrina, can still be repaired with FEMA money to be maintained for cultural use.

The move would be treated like any other major development project, which provides a specific process for public engagement and feedback before multiple votes are taken.

