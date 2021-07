NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 has learned Former Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris has passed away. He was 99 years old.

Fitzmorris served on the New Orleans City Council from 1954 to 1966 and as Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana from 1972 to 1980.

