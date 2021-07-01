BBB Accredited Business
Marrero man sentenced to 130 months imprisonment for possession of child sexual abuse material

Bradley Edward Corley, 46, resident of Marrero was sentenced to 130 months imprisonment after...
Bradley Edward Corley, 46, resident of Marrero was sentenced to 130 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to count 2 indictment charging him with possession of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.(Eastern District of the US District Court)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bradley Edward Corley, 46, resident of Marrero was sentenced to 130 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to count 2 indictment charging him with possession of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

According to court documents, in September of 2019, special agents with the FBI received a tip that Corley had uploaded approximately 7 images depicting the sexual exploitation of children to a digital application and distribution platform for video gaming communities.

Agents executed a search warrant to Corley’s residence in March 2020 and seized electronic devices that contained files depicting the sexual victimization of children.

A forensic examination of several of the devices confirmed that Corley had used them to search for, download, and save at least 60,000 images and 1,500 videos.

The files depicted children as young as approximately 4 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including numerous images and videos that portrayed ‘sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.’

