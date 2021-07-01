The Pelicans team up with a ‘cool’ New Orleans classic for Independence Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans will have to wait until the next NBA season before they face the Miami Heat but they have teamed up with a local classic to “beat the heat” through Fourth of July weekend.

The team and Hansen’s Sno Bliz, inventor of world-famous New Orleans style snowballs, announced over the weekend a new “red, white, and blue” flavor topped with gold sprinkles that celebrated the heritage of both the U.S. flag and the City of New Orleans. The color scheme is the same one used by the city’s NBA franchise that pays tribute to the rich history of the region.

The team collaborated with the folks at Hansen’s to come up with a combination of flavors that include strawberry, condensed coconut milk, and blueberry.

Hansen’s will continue to serve the new flavor until Sunday, July 4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.