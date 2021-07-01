BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

The Pelicans team up with a ‘cool’ New Orleans classic for Independence Day

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to wait until the next NBA season before they face the Miami...
The New Orleans Pelicans will have to wait until the next NBA season before they face the Miami Heat but they have teamed up with a local classic to “beat the heat” Fourth of July weekend(New Orleans Pelicans)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans will have to wait until the next NBA season before they face the Miami Heat but they have teamed up with a local classic to “beat the heat” through Fourth of July weekend.

The team and Hansen’s Sno Bliz, inventor of world-famous New Orleans style snowballs, announced over the weekend a new “red, white, and blue” flavor topped with gold sprinkles that celebrated the heritage of both the U.S. flag and the City of New Orleans. The color scheme is the same one used by the city’s NBA franchise that pays tribute to the rich history of the region.

“Pelicans Bliz” @pelicansnba ❤️🤍💙 Happy 4th of July!

Posted by Hansen's Sno-Bliz on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The team collaborated with the folks at Hansen’s to come up with a combination of flavors that include strawberry, condensed coconut milk, and blueberry.

Hansen’s will continue to serve the new flavor until Sunday, July 4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

A debate over a proposed casino near Slidell draws emotional crowds tonight
St. Tammany Parish Council meeting on proposed casino goes late into the night
Slidell Casino Council Vote
Slidell Casino Council Vote
Stormy periods all weekend
Storm chances increase Friday
New York-native Mohammed Fayaz created a mural celebrating local LGBTQ+ artists.
Spotify working with queer artists in New Orleans to Claim Your Space