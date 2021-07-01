BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU players announcing new deals on NIL Day

NILSU logo.
NILSU logo.(LSU Sports Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA recently passed a temporary NIL policy allowing college athletes to monetize their names, images, and likeness (NIL) starting Thursday, July 1.

The announcement comes as several states, including Louisiana, were prepared to bypass NCAA rules to allow students to make money.

RELATED: NCAA allows student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness

Two LSU football players have reportedly announced deals through a company called Match Point, which facilitates deals between athletes and companies.

According to Charles Hanagriff with Match Point, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and quarterback Myles Brennan have announced partnerships with Walk On’s, Small Sliders, and Smoothie King.

Two other LSU football players, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and offensive lineman Austin Deculus, have announced deals through Yoke Gaming.

RELATED: NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states
South Florida condo collapse
“I won’t leave until I find my baby sister,” New Orleans area family keeps watch over South Florida search and rescue efforts

Latest News

Derek Stingley Jr. will wear No. 7.
All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. to wear No. 7
Dawson Odums
Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State
Southeastern Lions
Southeastern’s aggressive approach pays off in Riverbell Classic
LSU officials skip out on La. Senate committee hearing due to $50M lawsuit against the university
LSU officials skip out on La. Senate committee hearing due to $50M lawsuit against the university
Riverbell Classic
Riverbell Classic comes with playoff implications for Nicholls and Southeastern