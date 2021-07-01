Shelby: Rain chances increase for holiday weekend

Not much change today with a mix of sun and storms in the forecast. Brief downpours are possible. Outside of rain, expect heat and humidity with highs near 90.

Friday, a cold front will approach from the north and park itself along the Gulf Coast for the entire holiday weekend. This type of pattern usually means above normal rain chances and more heavy rain as well. Strong storms and some flooding are possible. There may be a few more dry breaks on Sunday, but it still doesn’t look like a stellar Independence Day.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to enter the Caribbean this weekend. It is too early to determine whether it will impact the Northern Gulf Coast, but U.S. impacts are possible by early next week.

