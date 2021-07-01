Spotify working with queer artists in New Orleans to Claim Your Space

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Pride month comes to an end, individuals of the LGBTQ+ community take time and reflect on the true meaning of Pride and what it means in the community. This month Spotify was working with local queer artists in New Orleans to claim their physical space through a permanent mural for launching Pride.

Claim Your Space is the opportunity for queer artists to be seen, heard, and make their presence known to others. Spotify has partnered with New York-native Mohammed Fayaz in creating a mural celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in New Orleans.

Fayaz wanted to help tell the story of local queer artist’s roles in the country and roots, and activism in the city.

He channels his creativity into his art with a particular focus on depicting people of color.

“I fell in love with New Orleans after my first trip in Spring of 2015 and found myself back just a few months later to collaborate on an event with the local queer scene. Like most who visit, those 2 trips left a sweet and lingering kiss in my mind. As soon as I could get a little time off work, I went back January 2016 for the whole month on a self-imposed residency. There was a direct line between the New York and New Orleans queer scene then they took me in as one of their own. All of the biking, all of the good food, all of the gator dogs, and that laid-back charm has stuck with me since,” says Fayaz.

The mural shines a spotlight on featured artists and activists local to New Orleans area including Big Freedia, Sissy Nobby, Stewart Butler, Mariah Moore, Milan Sherry, Sy’ria Jackson and Princess Darrinisha.

Local Bounce artist Big Freedia has also curated a playlist reflecting the sound of Pride in New Orleans.

Spotify has partnered with Youth BreakOUT!, an organization dedicated to ending the criminalization of LGBTQ+ youth. The mural is a gift in partnership with Youth BreakOUT! to Café Istanbul at the New Orleans Healing Center.

The mural is located on 1060 St. Roch Ave. in the 7th ward.

