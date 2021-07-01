St. Tammany Parish Council meeting on proposed casino goes late into the night

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - At 10 p.m., a vote has yet to take place but the message so far tonight has been “let the people decide.”

A debate over a proposed casino near Slidell draws emotional crowds tonight.

The parish council is expected to vote on whether or not to put the plan in the hands of voters.

Nearly four and half hours later, the St. Tammany Parish Council meeting is still ongoing, and that’s right, emotions are high. The people of St. Tammany feel like the parish is putting the cart before the horse.

The council is listening to citizens on both sides of the debate, either table the vote for later in order to learn more and have time to work on an economic impact study, or pass the referendum and put it on the Nov. 13 ballot.

Many feel it’s unfair because the people haven’t voted on the transfer of the gaming license from Bossier Parish to St. Tammany which is a “no” to gambling parish.

A parish-wide vote is needed to change that no to a yes.

Many citizens are against the casino saying it will only enable gambling addiction and human trafficking, among other crime concerns. Some see the benefits of a casino noting economic development, job creation, and more but say it should be up to the public to vote and make that decision on putting a casino in their community.

I’m going to be affected by a casino being the heart of Slidell,” one resident said. I believe that everybody is doing their homework and I am very passionate about this. I just can’t agree with bringing something at the cost of human lives.

Another resident said, “I was going to go on about the fact that I am asking this council to go ahead and table the measure not because we are opposed to a vote, but the thing is there is something to be said for having all the information.”

Earlier today, Judge John Keller denied the request for the temporary restraining order blocking the vote and the election.

There are also two lawsuits filed challenging the casino vote and two letters of opposition were submitted by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Slidell Council asking them to hold off on making a vote.

There are a lot of moving parts to this debate and citizens are divided on both sides.

