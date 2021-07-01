BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

St. Tammany Parish Council meeting on proposed casino goes late into the night

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - At 10 p.m., a vote has yet to take place but the message so far tonight has been “let the people decide.”

A debate over a proposed casino near Slidell draws emotional crowds tonight.

The parish council is expected to vote on whether or not to put the plan in the hands of voters.

Nearly four and half hours later, the St. Tammany Parish Council meeting is still ongoing, and that’s right, emotions are high. The people of St. Tammany feel like the parish is putting the cart before the horse.

The council is listening to citizens on both sides of the debate, either table the vote for later in order to learn more and have time to work on an economic impact study, or pass the referendum and put it on the Nov. 13 ballot.

Many feel it’s unfair because the people haven’t voted on the transfer of the gaming license from Bossier Parish to St. Tammany which is a “no” to gambling parish.

A parish-wide vote is needed to change that no to a yes.

Many citizens are against the casino saying it will only enable gambling addiction and human trafficking, among other crime concerns. Some see the benefits of a casino noting economic development, job creation, and more but say it should be up to the public to vote and make that decision on putting a casino in their community.

I’m going to be affected by a casino being the heart of Slidell,” one resident said. I believe that everybody is doing their homework and I am very passionate about this. I just can’t agree with bringing something at the cost of human lives.

Another resident said, “I was going to go on about the fact that I am asking this council to go ahead and table the measure not because we are opposed to a vote, but the thing is there is something to be said for having all the information.”

Earlier today, Judge John Keller denied the request for the temporary restraining order blocking the vote and the election.

There are also two lawsuits filed challenging the casino vote and two letters of opposition were submitted by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Slidell Council asking them to hold off on making a vote.

There are a lot of moving parts to this debate and citizens are divided on both sides.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to wait until the next NBA season before they face the Miami...
The Pelicans team up with a ‘cool’ New Orleans classic for Independence Day
Slidell Casino Council Vote
Slidell Casino Council Vote
Stormy periods all weekend
Storm chances increase Friday
New York-native Mohammed Fayaz created a mural celebrating local LGBTQ+ artists.
Spotify working with queer artists in New Orleans to Claim Your Space