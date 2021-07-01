BBB Accredited Business
Street renamed for New Orleans legend spotlights roots of rock and roll

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rock and roll legend and beloved New Orleanian Fats Domino will now have a street named after him.

The New Orleans council also voted this afternoon to re-name Caffin Avenue in the musician’s honor.

Caffin is named after a former plantation and slave owner.

Domino’s home is located along that street, in the lower ninth ward.

He died in 2017.

In all, the council approved to change the names of four streets and parks that it says have ties to slavery and the confederacy.

Palmer Park will become Marsalis Harmony Park.

Washington Artillery Park will become Oscar Dunn Park in honor of the state’s first African-American lieutenant governor during reconstruction.

The name changes take effect, in January of 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

