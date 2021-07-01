Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6.

The National Hurricane Center says Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and was 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

TROPICAL STORM #ELSA has formed in the Atlantic. It is expected to move through the Caribbean over the weekend with possible impacts to the U.S. early next week. pic.twitter.com/icoVugOTyb — Shelby Latino (@shelby_latino) July 1, 2021

#ELSA is projected to move through the Caribbean this weekend. Early to middle next week, mainland U.S. impacts are likely, but it is too soon to say who exactly will bear the brunt of the storm. pic.twitter.com/8IOlzgOb8z — Shelby Latino (@shelby_latino) July 1, 2021

Elsa is forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados.

Tropical Storm Elsa has formed, July 1st. This is the earliest the E named storm has formed on record—yes breaking the old record set back in 2020. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/4agZ5Y5ci8 — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) July 1, 2021

