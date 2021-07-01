Young people make up a larger percentage of new Covid infections according to CDC

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control says as more adults get vaccinated against Covid-19 children now account for a bigger share of positive cases.

A third of new cases as of early June were in adolescents and young adults 12 to 29 compared to 12% of new cases in December. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Halth and the University of Washington School of Public Health brought leading officials like CDC head Dr. Robin Wallensky and Dr. Jose Romero, the Arkansas Health Secretary who chairs the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices together with top researchers in the pediatric Covid fight and other public health experts to focus on Covid-19′s effect on children and families in a virtual symposium.

The group discussed the importance of getting children 12 and older vaccinated as the virus continues to circulate. They pointed to evidence showing significant spread and illness in the age group outweighing risk from the vaccine including the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported in some young people. The statistics show even accounting for some cases of the usually mild heart inflamation vaccinations in 1 million young people would result in tens of thousands less Covid-19 infections. Covid-19 can also cause the inflamation so researchers predict there would still be net fewer cases of the ailment.

Doctors also laid out methods to educate parents so that when vaccines become available for younger kids there is less hesitancy. The statistics show more than 300 children in the United States died directly related to Covid. Wallensky said the negative effects of Covid are far greater than many of the illnesses typically vaccinated against in children.

The symposium aimed to draw attention to the effect of the pandemic on children’s overall health.

Dr. Romero said states with low vaccination rates are already seeing growth in new infections. He said, “I think we are going to see two surges or two upswings. Those where vaccines. . .states in which we are not able to get enough people vaccinated for whatever reason . . .hesitancy or reluctance and then what you are seeing in the Fall.”

Children under twelve will likely still not have a vaccine option at that time. The experts say figuring out the perfect dose is more difficult because children’s strong immune system needs a smaller boost, but it can’t be too small leading to the need for more rigourous study.

Washington State Congresswoman Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08) is a pediatrician. She spoke advocating for families with young children to keep masking and more affordable and widely available rapid testing to help reduce asymptomatic spread.

Dr. Bob Frenck of Cincinatti Children’s Hospital is heavily involved in pediatric trials. He explained getting a vaccine for younger children will be an important step in stopping Covid outbreaks.

Frenck said, “Children are over representing in number of cases and we know very well that children are very good spreaders of other respiratory viruses with the best data show for flu that if you can block infections in young children you will significantly decrease cases of flu in adults and I have no doubt that would be the same thing with Covid.”

The first data on vaccine trials for children under 11 and younger is expected in the fall.

Health experts hope to combat misinformation to help educate parents and encourage them to get their children vaccinated when it becomes available.

Dr. Kawsar Talatt of Johns Hopkins School of Public Health pointed out with so many older people already vaccinated this will be one of the most highly tested vaccines available before being approved for children. She said, “I vaccinated my 14-year-old daughter and I vaccinated my 13-year-old nephew who has a strong family history of sudden cardiac death knowing that I still think that the risk for Covid is much higher than any risk from the vaccine and I share that with the families who are participating in our trials.”

Doctors said combined with the social and education losses young children may be the demographic most effected by the pandemic.

