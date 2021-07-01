Zack: Watching Elsa and a stormy 4th of July weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s rare but a cold front is coming south for the 4th of July weekend and it will be the blame for the stormy pattern set to take hold of our weather.

Today is the last “normal” summer day as a mixture of sun and storms gives way to highs right around 90. Any storms out there will be capable of producing heavy rainfall so watch out for a few downpours.

Storms become more widespread on Friday especially by late afternoon into the evening. This is as a cold front will be sliding down from the north so when we mix summer heat with a front that usually leads to intense thunderstorm activity. Friday’s extra stormy pattern will only set the stage for the 4th of July weekend as high rain chances stick around for Saturday and Sunday. Rain coverage will be 60-70% so be prepared for stormy periods with heavy rainfall possible.

Now this front may make the weekend weather not so great but it may ultimately be what steers Elsa away from us. Models agree Elsa will track across the Caribbean this weekend and then find its way into the Southeast Gulf. It’s at this point a turn to the north could occur. We are still early in the track of this system so many things can change but a storm going east of us early next week likely will lead to less rain and more heat locally.

Tropical Storm Elsa track (Source: FOX 8 Weather)

