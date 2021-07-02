BBB Accredited Business
Actor Will Smith brings back ‘Go 4th on the River’ fireworks show

The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans has been called off amid the pandemic.
The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans has been called off amid the pandemic.(FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fireworks display produced by “Go 4th on the River” will take place in New Orleans along the Mississippi Riverfront, the city announced Friday.

The last-minute show was made possible by actor and producer Will Smith, along with his company Westbrook, who are in production on the feature film “Emancipation” here in New Orleans.

The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans had been called off amid the pandemic for the second year in a row, according to NOLAWeekend.com.

The show starts Sunday at 9 p.m.

The city said Riverfront Marketing Group also helped make the event happen.

From The City of New Orleans:

In anticipation of crowds, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will set up an incident command post at the 24/7 Real-Time Crime Center, where local, state and federal public safety agencies will be represented and will coordinate emergency response if necessary.

Increased public safety personnel from the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), New Orleans Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services will be present in the French Quarter.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians, the NOPD will restrict traffic, with no vehicles allowed on the following streets:

  • Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Decatur Street from Canal to Dumaine streets from 6:30 p.m. (or until crowd size warrants) and until crowds disperse.

No-parking zones will be in effect on the following streets:

  • Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Decatur Street from Canal to Dumaine streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Jackson Square will close early at 5 p.m. Crescent Park will extend its hours to 10 p.m. to accommodate fireworks viewers.

