City Council introduces measure to help customers as 311 calls for missed trash pick up soar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As 311 complaints soar over missed trash pickup, the City Council introduces an ordinance to try and ease the burden on customers.

“Expired foods that we would normally just throw in the trash, we’ll leave in the fridge for a lot longer and wait and try and time it right when supposedly the trash is going to be coming,” Brandon Hemard said.

It’s a case of you don’t know what you got till it’s gone for many like Hemard.

“Luckily, it’s just been really flies and the smell, but I don’t know, I mean, you just see like a lot of stuff is piling up on the sidewalk so I’m sure we can expect more and more pests,” Hemard said.

A concern shared with his Gentilly neighbor Lionel Davis Sr. who’s lived here for 33 years.

“I’m hoping they come to pick it up before the weekend with the storm brewing and other things out there, they may have a reason why they don’t come pick it up and then if it goes any longer, I’m going to have to put the trash somewhere... there’s nowhere else to put it,” Davis said.

Davis says he has never seen a trash issue like this until 6 months ago. What was once two scheduled days of pickup a week for him is now down to one and he never knows when it will be, but he doesn’t blame the sanitation workers.

“The city is the one collecting the fees and charging us full fees for half service,” Davis said.

Gentilly is in City Council District D, one of the hardest hit by this sanitation worker shortage, accounting for over 800 of the 311 calls over the past month.

District D Councilmember Jared Brossett introduced an ordinance Thursday to waive august trash pickup fees.

“That would be nice, but what about the other six months we’ve been living with this and being charged with full service,” Davis said.

There have been over 2,600 calls to 311 in June alone. Nearly 700 this week so far.

Metro Disposal, the company responsible for 70,000 homes and over 2,000 of those 311 calls, says the challenge right now is finding qualified drivers with CDLs, but they are trying and have made some progress.

Many customers are understanding what Metro Disposal is going through, but it doesn’t make it any easier on them.

“If I’m not getting a service, it would make sense, I’m getting my money back right?” Hemard said.

The spokesperson for Metro also said they are getting a lot of support from Richards, Ramelli as well as Waste Pro who’s helping out this holiday weekend.

If your trash is not picked up on a set day, Metro is directing customers to leave it out.

