City postponing rennovation of the Municipal Auditorium

The New Orleans municipal auditorium sits vacant.
The New Orleans municipal auditorium sits vacant.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to a City Hall spokesperson in response to the vote that happened today, the city is postponing the project to create a special zoning district that is allowing the renovation of the Municipal Auditorium for 90 days.

According to a press release the city wants to explore the options to protect the $38 million in FEMA funds dedicated to the auditorium.

Story still in development.

