City postponing rennovation of the Municipal Auditorium
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to a City Hall spokesperson in response to the vote that happened today, the city is postponing the project to create a special zoning district that is allowing the renovation of the Municipal Auditorium for 90 days.
According to a press release the city wants to explore the options to protect the $38 million in FEMA funds dedicated to the auditorium.
Story still in development.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.