City postponing rennovation of the Municipal Auditorium

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to a City Hall spokesperson in response to the vote that happened today, the city is postponing the project to create a special zoning district that is allowing the renovation of the Municipal Auditorium for 90 days.

According to a press release the city wants to explore the options to protect the $38 million in FEMA funds dedicated to the auditorium.

Story still in development.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.