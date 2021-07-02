BBB Accredited Business
City Workers Say What About Us? As Council Approves Living Wage for Contractors and Employees

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans firefighters say enough with the studies, it’s time to raise pay. They turned out in large numbers at City Hall Thursday to protest what they say are sub-standard earnings.

The firefighters showed up as city council members approved a $15 living wage for all city contractors, and their workers, which many firefighters say is more than they earn.

The measure does not include classified city workers like firefighters. Some of them complain they make as little as $12 an hour and have to hold down three jobs.

While the council voted unanimously to approve a living wage for city contractors and their employees, they instructed officials to take a look at the impact of raising pay for classified city workers, and firefighters, and report back.

“It will require civil service to study raising the pay of all classified workers to $15 and above,” said councilmember Jared Brossett.

“$15 an hour is only $30,000 a year and a study show to live comfortably in New Orleans zoo need $65,000 a year,” said Aretha Lewis of New Orleans.

A firefighters’ representative said there have been 5 studies on raising pay since 2011 all of which say firefighters are underpaid. He says New Orleans firefighters are 35% below the regional average and many are leaving the department because of poor pay.

The city council instructed the city’s chief administrative officer to report back on the impact of pay raises for firefighters and other classified workers, by October 1st.

