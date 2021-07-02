Councilmembers Discuss Possible City Hall Move to New Orleans East, and the Auditorium

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Mayor’s Office says the effort to relocate City Hall to Municipal Auditorium is on hold for at least 90 days.

The council passed a measure to block that move and some say different sites should now be considered, especially in New Orleans East.

It is an area in need of economic development.

“There’s plenty of land out here and that’s a fact as opposed to the city and the CBD,” said resident Hilda Clark.

Thursday after a loud outcry against a plan to move City Hall to Municipal Auditorium, the council voted overwhelmingly to kill the idea. During the discussion, three council members expressed support for a new location.

“I think New Orleans East could have a huge benefit by having civil court and City Hall,” said councilmember Jay Banks.

“Why don’t we show them that we do care and bring our business to the east and a private investor will see that and say I’m gonna come in to,” said District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen.

Some say the east is too far out, but the district council member says there’s plenty of land, especially at the site of the old Lake Forest plaza mall. And she says there is also plenty of public transportation.

“City Hall right now, it’s hard for some people in my district to get to,” said Nguyen.

Though some are expressing support for possibly moving City Hall to the east, no decisions will be made until hearings are conducted on the best possible locations, thanks to a newly passed council resolution.’

“I am in favor of an open process that brings the public together to decide where it would go,” said Kristin Gisleson Palmer, the District C Councilmember.

The Mayor’s Office put out a statement saying ‘Without a clear path on the future use of the auditorium the building will remain unsecured.’The statement went on to say that the mayor was ‘assessing The implications’ of possibly losing $38 million in FEMA funds.

But the district council member says the money is safe for at least until August 2023, and she says there is no reason for the building to remain unsecured.

“The $38 million is not for City Hall, it’s for stabilizing the building,” said Palmer.

Many are pleased that the council blocked the City Hall move.

“Yes I am, I love the auditorium. We went there for children’s graduation, St. Mary’s debutante ball and it’s just precious to us,” said Hilda Clark.

But questions remain about a path forward for those who would like to see a new City Hall, as well as a renovated auditorium.

“Everyone is unified to make sure that 38 million FEMA dollars don’t get wasted,” said Palmer.

The mayor’s office has not indicated whether it’s in favor of any other new sites for City Hall. It says it looks forward to working with the community on a long-term plan for Municipal Auditorium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.