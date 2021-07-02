Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Elsa was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Friday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

#Elsa has strengthened into a hurricane. A sustained wind of 74 mph with a gust to 86 mph was recently reported at Barbados. A special advisory is being issued shortly. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oQ8aCP7mEv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 2, 2021

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6.

Elsa will barrel into the Caribbean on Friday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba. Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path from the NHC, however, it’s not certain what, if any, impacts it might bring to these areas early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph as of Friday morning with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast over the next 48 hours.

