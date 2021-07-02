LSU’s Crews named to U.S. Collegiate National Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, July 1, LSU freshman phenom Dylan Crews became the latest Tiger to be named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Crews was one of the stars for the Tigers has he helped lead them to the Eugene Regional Championship and a Super Regional appearance.

In his rookie campaign in Baton Rouge, Crews broke the record for most home runs for a freshman with 18 passing Mike Fontenot’s record of 17 set back in 2000.

The Longwood, Fla. native had a batting average of .362 going 89-for-246 at the plate. He also added 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 42 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

Crews has also been named a Second-Team All-SEC performer to go along with Freshman All-SEC honors and was named Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports Freshman of the Year. He has also earned multiple All-American honors as well.

The LSU right fielder was part of the 2018 18U National Team that won the program’s eighth consecutive gold medal in international competition.

In 2018 LSU was well represented on Team USA including head coach Paul Mainieri, Zach Watson, Zack Hess, Daniel Cabrera and Antoine Duplantis on the roster.

