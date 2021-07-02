BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU’s Crews named to U.S. Collegiate National Team

Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews (3)(Source: LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, July 1, LSU freshman phenom Dylan Crews became the latest Tiger to be named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Crews was one of the stars for the Tigers has he helped lead them to the Eugene Regional Championship and a Super Regional appearance.

In his rookie campaign in Baton Rouge, Crews broke the record for most home runs for a freshman with 18 passing Mike Fontenot’s record of 17 set back in 2000.

The Longwood, Fla. native had a batting average of .362 going 89-for-246 at the plate. He also added 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 42 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

Crews has also been named a Second-Team All-SEC performer to go along with Freshman All-SEC honors and was named Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports Freshman of the Year. He has also earned multiple All-American honors as well.

The LSU right fielder was part of the 2018 18U National Team that won the program’s eighth consecutive gold medal in international competition.

In 2018 LSU was well represented on Team USA including head coach Paul Mainieri, Zach Watson, Zack Hess, Daniel Cabrera and Antoine Duplantis on the roster.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states
South Florida condo collapse
“I won’t leave until I find my baby sister,” New Orleans area family keeps watch over South Florida search and rescue efforts
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

NIL impact on college athletics
More Money, More Problems: Will NIL signal ‘game over’ for the purity of college sports?
NIL impact on college athletics
NIL impact on college athletics
NILSU logo.
REPORT: LSU players announcing new deals on NIL Day
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history