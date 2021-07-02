More Money, More Problems: Will NIL signal ‘game over’ for the purity of college sports?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NCAA approves a policy to allow college athletes to get paid for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). While this will allow many student-athletes to make money, some say it will change the college game as we know it.

The NIL policy is a game-changer-- a game-changer for college athletes, coaches, and fans.

“Well, they’ve changed the face of college football. They’ve changed it for better or worse, time will tell. I don’t think it’ll be for the better,” said coach J.T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian School-- the most accomplished high school coach in Louisiana prep football history. He believes, with the approval of the NIL, the purity of the game of football, and all competitive sports has been lost.

“I hope that we do not destroy the game as we know it now but with the transfer portal and what’s going on in that environment, it is already negatively affecting recruiting in a very negative way,” said Curtis. “Now we’re gonna enter money into the picture, I just think we’ve got some real problems yet to come.”

Just one day after the NCAA’s announcement, LSU did a temporary social media rebranding on Twitter as NILsu and blasted a NIL video on a billboard in Times Square. There is plenty of excitement in luring star athletes to the university-- something coach Curtis said is about to take off.

The NIL isn’t all negative though. It will be a way for student-athletes who don’t make it to the NFL or other pro leagues to make some money off their name.

“I think it is good the athletes are able to benefit by their work, by their image, and by being a college athlete,” said attorney Doug Sunseri, who used to represent pro athletes as an agent. He said the NIL can work if it doesn’t undermine the integrity of college sports.

“It’s gonna be a horrible challenge for the coaches to keep them focused. It’s gonna be a horrible challenge for the athletic directors to reign this in and stop the abuses and outside influences. And it’ll be used in recruiting as a way to get money to the players and maybe in some ways that are gonna push the envelope,” he said.

And both believe there’s more to come.

“I think we’ve opened up a whole can of worms that is gonna be interesting to see how they all spread out,” said coach Curtis.

Both say they won’t be surprised if the NCAA comes down with rules and regulations on how college athletes can cash in on the benefits.

