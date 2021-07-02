BBB Accredited Business
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Alarming video from this morning shows the moments several shots rang out in a neighborhood street in Hammond.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Richardson Street.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron said that, incredibly, there were no injuries and no damage reported in the aftermath of the incident seen in the video.

This video was recorded on a neighbor’s ring camera.

In the video, multiple women can be seen running towards the home away from the gunfire.

One car is seen driving backwards and is followed by two other vehicles.

Bergeron said that a patrol sergeant happened to be just three or four blocks away, heard the gunfire, and responded to the scene in just 35 to 40 seconds.

No one could give a description of the cars involved, Bergeron said.

