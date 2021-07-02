BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states
South Florida condo collapse
“I won’t leave until I find my baby sister,” New Orleans area family keeps watch over South Florida search and rescue efforts
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit
July 4 tourism
July 4 tourism
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean