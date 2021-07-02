BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after positive marijuana test

Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the Olympics
Former LSU track star Sha'Carri Richardson could miss the Olympics
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson could end up missing the Olympic Games in Tokyo according to multiple reports.

Richardson won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on June 19 in Oregon, but tested positive for marijuana at the competition, a source told Reuters. The positive rest would reportedly invalidate her victory and could lead to a one-month or longer suspension.

The Jamaica Gleaner and the Cincinnati Enquirer first reported Richardson may not be able to run at the Olympics. Reuters reports that Richardson is not scheduled to race at the Diamond League events.

“I am human,” Richardson tweeted.

The sprinter won the trials in 10.86 seconds, one of her five races this year under 11 seconds.

The Olympics are set to begin on July 23 and go until August 8.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, which USA Track and Field follows, bans cannabis. Testing positive for a performance enhancement-related drug could lead to a four-year suspension but one used recreationally would more likely be between one and three months.

