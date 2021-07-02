Shelby: Storm chances increase into the holiday weekend

A cold front will approach from the north and park itself along the Gulf Coast for the entire holiday weekend. In addition to more widespread rain, strong storms and some flooding are possible.

If the front can sneak far enough south, some drier air may build into areas north of the lake by Sunday. This would limit storm coverage in some areas, but that’s not a guarantee. Some rain and storms are still expected for Independence Day, and back up plans should be made accordingly.

The forecast for the early part of next week will depend on the eventual track of Elsa. It is too early to determine if it will impact the Northern Gulf Coast, but be sure to check for updates here and on FOX 8 through the weekend.

