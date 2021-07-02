BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Shelby: Storm chances increase into the holiday weekend

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will approach from the north and park itself along the Gulf Coast for the entire holiday weekend. In addition to more widespread rain, strong storms and some flooding are possible.

If the front can sneak far enough south, some drier air may build into areas north of the lake by Sunday. This would limit storm coverage in some areas, but that’s not a guarantee. Some rain and storms are still expected for Independence Day, and back up plans should be made accordingly.

The forecast for the early part of next week will depend on the eventual track of Elsa. It is too early to determine if it will impact the Northern Gulf Coast, but be sure to check for updates here and on FOX 8 through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states
South Florida condo collapse
“I won’t leave until I find my baby sister,” New Orleans area family keeps watch over South Florida search and rescue efforts
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

Thursday: David's tropical update
Thursday: David's tropical update
Stormy at times all weekend
Strong storms possible Friday
Thursday: David's afternoon tropical update
Thursday: David's afternoon tropical update
Thursday noon forecast
Thursday noon forecast