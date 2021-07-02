NOPD investigating shooting on Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the1600 block of Elysian Fields Ave.

Initial reports indicate there was one male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities and a second male victim with possible shrapnel wounds.

Both have been transported to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

