Shooting in the Third District
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on I-610 West at Paris Ave.
Initial reports indicate there is one male victim with a gunshot wound and has been transported to the hospital.
I-610 West between Paris Ave and Elysian Fields is closed until further notice.
No further information is available at this time.
