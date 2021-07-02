Shooting in the Third District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on I-610 West at Paris Ave.

Initial reports indicate there is one male victim with a gunshot wound and has been transported to the hospital.

I-610 West between Paris Ave and Elysian Fields is closed until further notice.

No further information is available at this time.

