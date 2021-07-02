BBB Accredited Business
Silver Alert issued for St. Tammany Parish man with impairment

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man reported as missing.

Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on Friday, July 2 for William Dingman, 76.

Dingman was last seen by family members on July 1 around 6:30 p.m. leaving his home on David Drive in Slidell on foot.

Witnesses reported seeing him on Highway 11 north towards Pearl River.

Dingman is described as having white hair and a long white beard. He is approximately 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Family members tell LSP he suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Dingman should contact the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131.

