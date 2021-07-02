Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff seeking help identifying female body

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the body of an unknown woman, according to a statement from Chief Jimmy Travis.

An unidentified female body was discovered on Wednesday on the outskirts east of Ponchatoula. Authorities are trying to identify the woman by a distinct tattoo on her left forearm that depicts two jester masks with a script that says “Smile Now, Cry Later”, Travis said.

The female is believed to be approximately 5-foot-6 with a medium-large build.

Those with information that could lead to the victim’s identity are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 345-6150.

