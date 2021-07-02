Vehicle involved in armed carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is requesting assistance in locating a vehicle involved in an armed carjacking incident in an armed carjacking that occurred on July 1.

Around 10:42 p.m. the victim’s 2018 Kia Sportage was stolen in the 200 block of Camp St. by an armed perpetrator believed to have a dark-colored sedan.

After reviewing the surveillance video, detectives observed the stolen vehicle closely following the black Toyota Camry. Both vehicles were seen fleeing lake bound on Canal St.

The stolen Kia was bearing a California license plate DVC662.

The suspect vehicle is believed to a 2014 Toyota Camry with Louisiana license plate YMC104.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the referenced vehicles is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You will remain anonymous.

