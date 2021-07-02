With Independence Day, 39 people become new citizens of the United States in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A group of 39 people fulfilled their dreams of becoming an American citizen Friday morning in New Orleans.

The group of people took their oath of allegiance at the National World War Two Museum. It’s the first ceremony to take place outside the immigration field office since the pandemic started. Family and friends showed up to support their loved ones during the special naturalization ceremony.

“I just love that everyone has the opportunity to be who you want to be. There’s very little limitations as far as gender, religion or anything like that. I feel like it really is the land of opportunity for all of us,” says Loralee O’Neal.

“This is a dream. We came all the way from the Philippines, and we are so proud of our achievement. We thank America for giving us this opportunity,” says Melissa Idong.

These brand new citizens come from 20 different countries. More than 9 thousand people across the national will become new citizens over the holiday weekend.

