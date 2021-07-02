BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

With Independence Day, 39 people become new citizens of the United States in New Orleans

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A group of 39 people fulfilled their dreams of becoming an American citizen Friday morning in New Orleans.

The group of people took their oath of allegiance at the National World War Two Museum. It’s the first ceremony to take place outside the immigration field office since the pandemic started. Family and friends showed up to support their loved ones during the special naturalization ceremony.

“I just love that everyone has the opportunity to be who you want to be. There’s very little limitations as far as gender, religion or anything like that. I feel like it really is the land of opportunity for all of us,” says Loralee O’Neal.

“This is a dream. We came all the way from the Philippines, and we are so proud of our achievement. We thank America for giving us this opportunity,” says Melissa Idong.

These brand new citizens come from 20 different countries. More than 9 thousand people across the national will become new citizens over the holiday weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states
South Florida condo collapse
“I won’t leave until I find my baby sister,” New Orleans area family keeps watch over South Florida search and rescue efforts
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Fifth District shooting
Young adults walking on a major street.
As millions will gather for the 4th of July weekend, health care workers worry about the Delta variant
Naturalization Ceremony
Naturalization Ceremony
New Orleans East
Councilmembers Discuss Possible City Hall Move to New Orleans East, and the Auditorium