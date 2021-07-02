Woman wanted for practicing unlicensed orthodontics in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of putting braces on a 15-year-old girl without consent from the parents and then charging them money.

Aireon Davis, 28, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Mehle Avenue in Arabi, is wanted for practicing dentistry without a license.

On June 22, detectives received a complaint from the parent of the girl who said Davis put braces on their child’s teeth without their permission and charged them money.

Davis was advertising the illegal orthodontic business on Instagram under the account “bracee_yourself” and running it out of her apartment, deputies said.

Based on this information, detectives obtained a search warrant for Davis’ apartment. Davis could not be located, but detectives retrieved various dentistry tools and orthodontic supplies from the residence.

No one is allowed to practice dentistry in Louisiana without a license.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis, or who has been a victim of Davis unlawfully practicing dentistry on them is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.

