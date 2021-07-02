Zack: Storms on the way for the 4th of July weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a long holiday weekend upcoming and the forecast will not be a good one as a cold front stalls over the region leading us into a stormy pattern.

For your Friday, it’s a hot one out there as highs are easily climbing into the lower 90s. West winds out ahead of a front always do the trick for us and make us quite warm. That heat will also fuel big storm later today and into tonight. Any storm developing in this pattern could be capable of intense lighting, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Once we enter the 4th of July weekend, storms will be likely especially on Saturday. Widespread storms are possible at times with rain chances being around 70%. Now a look at the 4th of July on Sunday shows some optimism. The front may sag just far enough south that storms could be strictly confined to coastal locations. That may be more optimism than forecasting but out of the two weekend days, Saturday will certainly bring more widespread rain.

Elsa is now a hurricane and is moving through the Caribbean. The storm will likely maintain this strength until it passes near Jamacia and Haiti. As of the latest track from the National Hurricane Center, its next landfall will come in Cuba before it turns north into the far eastern Gulf. Track models remain in good agreement that this turn should happen far enough to our east that no impacts are expected locally. We will keep watch.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.