12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT
EAST FELICIANA (WAFB) - A 12-year-old boy who feared for his life and mother’s shot and killed an armed burglar during a home invasion in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 30.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw Brad LeBlanc, 32, armed with a pistol and made contact with the primary female resident in the 5800 block of Winchester Lane outside her home in the early Wednesday morning.

LeBlanc forced her inside of the home. Once inside the home, a struggle began between Leblanc and the female resident. It was at this time the 12-year-old son of the female victim, who feared for his and his mother’s safety, shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and first responders were notified and responded immediately to the scene. Upon arrival CPR was administered to Leblanc who was later transported to Lane Regional Medical Center.

LeBlanc was later pronounced dead at the hospital by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner.

“I don’t know what you tell a kid like that. That is such a horrific incident that I tried to put myself in that position this week thinking when my kids were 12-years-old, if they were to have to do that what would I have told them,” said Sheriff Jeff Travis.

People who live in the neighborhood were so nervous that they didn’t feel comfortable talking on camera.

Sheriff Travis says he has kept in close contact with the mom. She told him her son is doing OK, and that she has already taken the steps to get him the help he needs.

“The support of the family and the community in the fact that the mother is understanding that he’s going to need some treatment and need to talk to people and helping him understand that he’s a very normal person that was put in an abnormal situation,” said Travis.

This investigation is still on going. Any further details will be reported at the time it is deemed appropriate.

Sheriff Travis says the case will head to the District Attorney’s office once they wrap up their investigation.

