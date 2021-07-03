Burglary investigation leads to narcotics and illegal firearms bust, authorities say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - What began as a burglary investigation has ended up as a massive illegal narcotics and firearms bust, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Timothy Berry, 40, of Hammond, became the primary suspect of a burglary that occurred on Morris Road last week.

With the assistance of Hammond Police, a search revealed numerous items of evidentiary value throughout the residence. Detectives seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and a large number of illegal narcotics. Several of the firearms were later identified as being stolen from different locations throughout Tangipahoa Parish. It was also discovered that Timothy Berry is a convicted felon who is on active parole through the state of Louisiana.

During the execution of the search warrant detectives located several small amounts of illegal narcotics.

The following suspects were arrested following the search in addition to Berry:

Rachel Ziglar - 19

Elizabeth Tullos - 22

Cortez Walker - 29

