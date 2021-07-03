City Park events canceled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cancellation of planned celebrations in City Park due to inclement weather.

Cancelations include Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, and 3rd of July Celebration by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel the activities scheduled to celebrate and unite individuals from across our community this 4th of July weekend. As stewards of a public space, it is paramount that the safety of park users and our community are at the forefront of our decision-making. While weather has caused us to change our plans, we are thankful that with the generosity of Will Smith, the City of New Orleans will be able to enjoy fireworks on the 4th of July,” says City park CEO Cara Lambright.

