Creole Tomato Festival makes its return for the Fourth of July weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Creole Tomato Festival returned to the French Market for its 35th year to celebrate the food and its many uses.

It returned after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic and organizers say they also moved the date back to the 4th of July weekend, which means bigger crowds.

“It’s going to be a great holiday weekend. People are ready to be outside and being some of the first festivals to come around, the French Quarter and the French Market are ready,” says festival organizer Jeremy Smith.

Tourism leaders say hotel occupancy in New Orleans is around 80 percent right now and as a whole, tourism is above average for this time of year.

“Oh, we’re seeing that in restaurants and places that we go. Absolutely,” says Debra Walker.

Smith says businesses have been desperate for a weekend like this.

“Everybody you see out here today, our vendors and our brick and mortar tenets, you know the tourism is number one and so without that, it was just really slow and sad,” says Smith.

Whether local or visiting, not many masks were seen on the street. Although some businesses do still require them if you haven’t been vaccinated.

People we spoke to say they feel comfortable people are taking the necessary precautions.

“Most people have been. Yeah. I’m the only one here with a mask and it’s a proper mask,” says Louisa Buford.

