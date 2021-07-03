BBB Accredited Business
Kentwood man arrest related to death of an infant

Kenneth Watson Jr., 30, was arrested this week after a 9-month-old infant died from what is believed to be blunt force trauma last Sunday, said Chief Jimmy Travis(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Kentwood man was arrested this week and charged with second-degree murder realted to the death of an infant, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Watson Jr., 30, was arrested this week after a 9-month-old infant died from what is believed to be blunt force trauma last Sunday, said Chief Jimmy Travis.

