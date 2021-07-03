BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU adds the No. 2 kicker for the class of 2022

(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added one of the nation’s top kickers for the class of 2022 with the commitment of Nathan Dibert, who announced his commitment via Twitter.

Dibert is a native of Hartland, Michigan and is the No. 2 rated kicker by Kohls Kicking Camp. The Tigers will be in need of a kicker with Cade York entering his junior season and has emerged as one of the top kickers in college football.

Dibert landed his offer on Tuesday, June 29, which came not long after the Tigers had made the move to offer Florida kicker Will Bettridge. Dibert, like Bettridge, worked out at LSU’s annual Kicking Camp, which gave him the chance for an in-person evaluation from McMahon and special teams assistant Chris Forestier.

The Tigers currently sit at 12 commitments for the class of 2022. LSU is currently ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the SEC by 247Sports and currently sits at No. 4 overall in the nation. Below is a full list of commits for the class of 2022.

  • QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More
  • OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville
  • DB Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula
  • TE Jake Johnson, 4-star, Georgia
  • DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Karr
  • WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman
  • OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
  • CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
  • WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
  • CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
  • WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
  • K Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Michigan

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
A dog was shot in the chest and dumped outside of a playground in New Orleans.
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro reacted to the disturbing numbers showing prosecutors are...
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. terminates his Assistant District Attorney for violating office policy and misrepresenting information to a Judge

Latest News

Derek Stingley Jr. will wear No. 7.
All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. to wear No. 7
Dawson Odums
Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State
Southeastern Lions
Southeastern’s aggressive approach pays off in Riverbell Classic
LSU officials skip out on La. Senate committee hearing due to $50M lawsuit against the university
LSU officials skip out on La. Senate committee hearing due to $50M lawsuit against the university
Riverbell Classic
Riverbell Classic comes with playoff implications for Nicholls and Southeastern