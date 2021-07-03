Man dead, woman injured in Harvey shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead and a woman was left injured following a shooting in Harvey overnight.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block of Manhattan Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female victim, who was shot in the face, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

