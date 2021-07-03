BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #18 Wil Lutz

Saints kicker Wil Lutz is back in 2021.
Saints kicker Wil Lutz is back in 2021.(Mark Lagrange | WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Consistent and clutch.

Two words that accurately describe Saints kicker, Wil Lutz. That’s why he checks in at #18 on our ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown.

Lutz is a key cog in what’s become a spectacular special teams unit. For his career, Lutz has made 86% of his field goals. Last year he finished 23/28, the lowest totals of his career in both categories. Still, when it mattered he delivered with two walk-off game-winners against Carolina and at Chicago.

The Saints will need his leg once again in 2021. With so many unknowns at other positions on the roster, they need to be able to depend on Lutz when he’s called upon.

Thus far, he hasn’t let them down.

