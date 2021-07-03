BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #19 Deonte Harris

Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris looks add even more value in the passing game this season. |...
Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris looks add even more value in the passing game this season. | Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For a guy that stands 5′6, Deonte Harris never shies away from big plays. That’s why he comes in at #19 on our ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown.

From the moment he arrived in New Orleans, Harris has been a spark in the return game. In 2020, he was tenth in the NFL in total punt return yardage and was a first team all-pro in 2019.

However, last year Harris also proved he can give quality snap as a receiver with twenty receptions and a touchdown. He improved in that area despite missing seven games due to injury.

Heading into the 2021 season, the Saints will lean on Harris to be botha a returner and a receiver once again to help them maintain the level of success they’ve become accustomed too.

