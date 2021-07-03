Suspect arrested for shooting death of Hammond man

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a Hammond man, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office.

Bradley Abron, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder after turning himself into dectives this week after authorites began investigating the death of Darrell Amar, 50. The incident occurred Thursday at a residence on St. Paul Loop.

