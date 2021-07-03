BBB Accredited Business
WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

