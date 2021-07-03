Zack: Periods of storms today; not as stormy for the 4th

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The long, holiday weekend is here and a July cold front looks to wreak havoc in the forecast.

For your Saturday, expected periods of stormy weather. Rain coverage will be high at 70% with some slow movers possible so be on the lookout for heavy rainfall. Of course if you have any outdoor plans, as soon as you hear that thunder make sure you move things indoors.

Not as stormy is what I’m going with for the 4th of July. It does look like the trend has been for storms to develop more so along the coast or just offshore on Sunday leading to less rain over inland locations. Now we still will have storm chances but the coverage looks to be in the 40% range. Highs will be right around 90.

A mixture of sun and storms is on the way for every day next week, daily highs top out around 90 with a 40% chance for rain.

Elsa remains a hurricane but is showing signs of weakening as it approaches Haiti and Cuba. All models remain in agreement that the storm will feel a weakness in the ridge on Monday and turn north into the Peninsula of Florida. This should keep all tropical impacts east of the FOX 8 viewing area.

