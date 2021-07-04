Governor signs two abortion bills into law as override veto session possibility looms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After a busy legislative session, governor Edwards signed a total of 477 bills into law. Two of the most recent additions to Louisiana law, the “abortion pill reversal bill” and a law that changes how a minor can obtain an abortion.

“We were pleased the governor sign these bills,” said Benjamin Clapper. The abortion pill reversal law requires that providers attach a disclosure statement informing a woman that after she takes the first of two abortion pills, if she should regret it then she should immediately contact a physician.

House bill 357 makes it so minors seeking an abortion without parental consent must appeal to a court in a parish where they live.

Louisiana’s Right To Life executive director, Benjamin Clapper says it’s about making information available to women.

“We think this is an option about choice it’s about giving women all their options in their moment… there have been 13 other states where it’s been caught up in lawsuits we’re not sure what to expect, we think our bill is much more restrained than those other states so we wouldn’t be surprised if there is not a lawsuit because of that, we’ll just have to wait and see,” said Clapper.

Opposing both measures, the group Lift Louisiana issued a statement on their disappointment on the new laws:

“This bill was clearly aimed at shaming and confusing people, and this is a tactic we have seen too often from those opposing abortion care. Anti-abortion lobbyists and legislators claim to want to protect pregnant people, but this law is putting them at risk.”

Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman says the governor signing these bills may have been a political move.

“The governor is facing growing momentum for a special session to override his veto’s so he’s looking for friends and allies in the legislature right now the way that manifest itself is the governor not vetoing some bills that he possibly would have had it not been for a potential override session,” said Sherman.

Holding an override veto session would be the first in the state’s modern constitution.

Sherman says republicans are now considering the governor’s level of power while also counting their votes.

“There are some in the republican caucus he want an override session whether or not their votes to override the governor there are others who say let’s only call ourselves back if we can confirm we’ve got the vote for an override,” said Sherman.

The laws go into effect August first.

