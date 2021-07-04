BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: More rain in the forecast for 4th of July

Some areas received 4 plus inches of rain Saturday
A front stalled across the region will allow for storms to continue into Sunday.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fast Heavy down pours left some areas with significant street flooding on Saturday. It’s likely we’ll see the same sort of isolated flooding in some spots on Sunday as well with plenty of moisture in the area and a stalled front helping to trigger storms. Clouds and rain help to temper high temperatures keeping some areas in the 80s for highs on Saturday. Slightly less coverage Sunday should allow a few locations to hit the 90 degree mark. Overnight lows will still be balmy in the upper 70s.

Elsa is tracking through the Caribbean. It is expected to slow and make a turn north impacting Haiti and Cuba over the next couple of days before entering the eastern Gulf of Mexico. At that point it should make more of a turn to the Northeast mainly effecting Florida. We will continue to monitor the storm as it progresses.

